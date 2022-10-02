Hamilton police respond to multiple ‘nuisance’ parties around university

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Hamilton responded to multiple unsanctioned homecoming gatherings on Saturday night.

Hamilton police had told residents in the Westdale and Ainslie Woods neighbourhoods to expect a large police presence on Saturday “to address a planned large unsanctioned street gathering.”

At around 5:15 p.m., police declared a nuisance party on Dalewood Avenue between Westwood and Haddon avenues. “Attendees are hereby ordered to disperse or be subject to fines under the Nuisance Party Bylaw,” police tweeted.

Later, at around 10:10 p.m., police said they were working to “disperse gatherings throughout the Westdale communities.”

Hamilton city council previously introduced a zero-tolerance bylaw to crack down on parties in the university district between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Monica Ciriello, Hamilton’s director of licensing and bylaw services, said fines for a first offence “could be something from $500, all the way up to $10,000, depending on the severity of what is occurring.”

“It would apply to an individual that is hosting, sponsoring or promoting, so it wouldn’t be just the attendee,” she said.

Public drunkenness and urination, property damage, excessive noise, obstructing traffic and illegal open burning and illegal use of fireworks are among the activities used to define a nuisance party within the City of Hamilton bylaw.

On Saturday night, another nuisance party was declared on Gary Avenue between Westwood Avenue and Main Street West at around 10:30 p.m. Part of Main Street West was briefly blocked between 11:10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. due to a gathering, police said.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police told Global News enforcement data, including any arrests or tickets issued, was unlikely to be available until Monday.

“Data on the unsanctioned large gathering have yet to be collected, and will be provided to the community when available,” the spokesperson said.

In 2021, up to 5,000 people gathered in the area, according to police. Officers reported overturned vehicles and property damage, with resulting charges laid.

“Unsanctioned street gatherings are unsafe and result in unnecessary demands on all of our emergency services, including our hospitals,” Supt. Dave Hennick said.

Homecoming events in Hamilton have not been sanctioned by McMaster University since 2019.

“In keeping with this practice, there will be no homecoming football game or other university activities this year,” the statement said.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Ken Mann