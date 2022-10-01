Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Thousands attend Vancouver rally held in solidarity with Iran’s Mahsa Amini

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Freedom Rally for Iran' Freedom Rally for Iran
As protests continue in Iran, local Iranians are also taking to the streets to express their outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the regime's morality police. Dr. Kathy Rahnavardi joins Global News Morning to discuss the importance of speaking out, and how she hopes others will join their movement.

Thousands of British Columbians partook in a rally in Vancouver, Saturday afternoon.

The large group of protesters gathered in solidarity for the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini and the ongoing protests in Iran. She died while in custody of Iranian ‘morality police’ for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

Read more: 9 foreigners arrested in Iran over anti-hijab protests: state news agency

“We want Canadians and everyone across the world to be our voice to influence the politicians, it’s not just gathering in the streets to be able to channel this energy and to sign the petitions,” said Dr. Kathy Rahnavardi, a Freedom Rally for Iran spokesperson.

The rally attendees created a human chain that stretched from Vancouver’s Art Gallery to Stanley Park.

Story continues below advertisement

People were encouraged to wear white in solidarity.

Thousands of people were seen on Saturday in downtown Vancouver for a rally in support of ongoing protests in Iran. View image in full screen
Thousands of people were seen on Saturday in downtown Vancouver for a rally in support of ongoing protests in Iran. Global News

Read more: Iran protests: Violent unrest continues as state TV suggests 26 dead

Police in Iran claim Amini died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account. Independent experts affiliated with the United Nations said Thursday that reports suggested she was severely beaten by the morality police, without offering evidence.

Demonstrations of support have spread around the world, including Canada, where some women have taken to cutting their hair in solidarity. That has turned into a viral movement on social media.

Click to play video: 'Halifax holds rally to call for freedom in Iran' Halifax holds rally to call for freedom in Iran
Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Simon Little, Negar Mojtahedi and the Associated Press

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagIran tagVancouver protest tagMahsa Amini tagVancouver rally tagiran protest tagIran Rally tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers