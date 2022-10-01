Thousands attend Vancouver rally held in solidarity with Iran’s Mahsa Amini

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of British Columbians partook in a rally in Vancouver, Saturday afternoon.

The large group of protesters gathered in solidarity for the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini and the ongoing protests in Iran. She died while in custody of Iranian ‘morality police’ for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

“We want Canadians and everyone across the world to be our voice to influence the politicians, it’s not just gathering in the streets to be able to channel this energy and to sign the petitions,” said Dr. Kathy Rahnavardi, a Freedom Rally for Iran spokesperson.

The rally attendees created a human chain that stretched from Vancouver’s Art Gallery to Stanley Park.

People were encouraged to wear white in solidarity.

Thousands of people were seen on Saturday in downtown Vancouver for a rally in support of ongoing protests in Iran.

Police in Iran claim Amini died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account. Independent experts affiliated with the United Nations said Thursday that reports suggested she was severely beaten by the morality police, without offering evidence.

Demonstrations of support have spread around the world, including Canada, where some women have taken to cutting their hair in solidarity. That has turned into a viral movement on social media.

— With files from Global News’ Simon Little, Negar Mojtahedi and the Associated Press