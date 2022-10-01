Menu

Crime

Handgun, $8,600 in drugs seized in vehicle on Burrows Ave. in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 1:56 pm
A handgun and $8,600 in drugs have been seized after a vehicle was searched on Burrows Ave. on Sept. 29. View image in full screen
A handgun and $8,600 in drugs have been seized after a vehicle was searched on Burrows Ave. on Sept. 29. Shane Gibson/Global News

A handgun and $8,600 in drugs have been seized after a vehicle was searched on Burrows Ave. on Sept. 29, police say.

At midnight, officers saw a vehicle with unmatched license plates travelling on Burrows Ave.

They performed a traffic stop in the 700 block of Burrows Ave. and saw two occupants and signs indicative of drug trafficking.

Read more: Shots fired at Fisher River Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP say

The adult driver and female passenger were safely arrested and officers entered a drug investigation, police say.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the following items:

  • Loaded Sig Sauer .22 caliber handgun
  • 4 ounces of cocaine (estimated street value: $8,000)
  • 1 ounce of methamphetamine (estimated street value: $600)
  • Cellular phones
  • Scale
  • Packaging material

Two people from Manitoba are now facing multiple charges and remain in custody.

Investigators learned the handgun was one of thirteen firearms reported stolen from a residential break and enter in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue in June of 2021.

