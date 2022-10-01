Handgun, $8,600 in drugs seized in vehicle on Burrows Ave. in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A handgun and $8,600 in drugs have been seized after a vehicle was searched on Burrows Ave. on Sept. 29, police say.

At midnight, officers saw a vehicle with unmatched license plates travelling on Burrows Ave.

They performed a traffic stop in the 700 block of Burrows Ave. and saw two occupants and signs indicative of drug trafficking.

The adult driver and female passenger were safely arrested and officers entered a drug investigation, police say.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the following items:

Loaded Sig Sauer .22 caliber handgun

4 ounces of cocaine (estimated street value: $8,000)

1 ounce of methamphetamine (estimated street value: $600)

Cellular phones

Scale

Packaging material

Two people from Manitoba are now facing multiple charges and remain in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators learned the handgun was one of thirteen firearms reported stolen from a residential break and enter in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue in June of 2021.

0:32 Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body – Jun 1, 2022