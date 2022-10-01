Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First responders set to hold large-scale emergency exercise in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 10:44 am
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

First responders in Peel Region are set to practice a large emergency event in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said officers would simulate a critical incident to practice large-scale, complex emergencies along with Brampton Fire, Mississauga Fire and Peel paramedics on Saturday.

More than 100 volunteers will act in the event to test emergency responses in the region.

Trending Stories

Read more: Large emergency exercise to take place at Toronto’s Union Station

“An essential pillar of Peel Regional Police’s strategic plan is collaborating with our emergency response partners to hone our collective ability to respond to large-scale and complex emergencies,” Peel Regional Police said.

The emergency exercise is slated to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Brampton.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagMississauga tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagPeel Paramedics tagMississauga Fire tagBrampton Fire tagSt. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School tagbrampton emergency exercise tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers