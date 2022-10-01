SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Canada has dropped COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2022 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'Canada to end border COVID-19 vaccine rules, mandates on masks and ArriveCAN' Canada to end border COVID-19 vaccine rules, mandates on masks and ArriveCAN
The federal government has officially announced it will drop masking rules and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for travellers, including the mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app, starting October 1. David Akin explains what medical experts say about the risk of catching COVID-19 while on an airplane.

As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 — and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.

People entering the country are no longer subject to random mandatory tests for the virus, and those who are unvaccinated will not need to isolate upon arrival.

Read more: ArriveCAN, mask mandates among changes as Canada drops COVID-19 border rules

Anyone who entered Canada in the last two weeks and was subject to quarantine or testing is off the hook as of today.

Trending Stories

And inbound travellers do not need to fill out the controversial ArriveCan app anymore, although they can still use it to fill out their customs declarations at certain airports.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal ministers announced the end of the COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this week, saying the latest wave of the disease has largely passed and travel-related cases aren’t having a major impact.

But Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos warned restrictions could be brought back again if they are needed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagTravel tagCanada tagmask mandate tagcovid-19 travel tagCanada travel restrictions tagcovid-19 mandate tag

