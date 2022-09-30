Police seek 3 suspects after robbery reported at Toronto business

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported at a business in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Annette Street area at around 6:10 p.m.

Police said a robbery took place at a business and three male suspects fled the area.

“Reports that one of the suspects had a firearm,” police wrote in the tweet.

Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100.

ROBBERY:

Jane St + Annette St

6:10pm

– At a business

– 3 male suspects fled the area

– Reports that one of the suspects had a firearm

– No reported injuries

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS11Div 416-808-1100#GO1905468

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2022

Advertisement