Police seek 3 suspects after robbery reported at Toronto business

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported at a business in Toronto.
In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Annette Street area at around 6:10 p.m.
Police said a robbery took place at a business and three male suspects fled the area.
“Reports that one of the suspects had a firearm,” police wrote in the tweet.
Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100.
