Crime

Police seek 3 suspects after robbery reported at Toronto business

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 7:03 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported at a business in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Annette Street area at around 6:10 p.m.

Police said a robbery took place at a business and three male suspects fled the area.

“Reports that one of the suspects had a firearm,” police wrote in the tweet.

Trending Stories

Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100.



