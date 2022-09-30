Menu

Canada

PHOTOS: Powwow at SaskTel Centre

By Brody Langager & Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 3:05 pm
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan

A powwow is being held at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The free event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and is being put on by the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

17
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
27
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
37
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
47
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
57
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
67
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
77
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre.
Powwow held at the SaskTel Centre. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
