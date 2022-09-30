Menu

Canada

Creator’s Stone meteorite to be returned to original site in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2022 2:38 pm
WATCH ABOVE: On this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Alberta government is displaying an act of reconciliation. A sacred artifact taken from Indigenous people centuries ago is now being returned. Breanna Karstens-Smith has the details.

The Alberta government has signed an agreement with a First Nations group to return an ancient meteorite to its original location.

Manitou Asiniy, also known as the Creator’s Stone or Manitou Stone, is a 145-kilogram iron meteorite that landed in the Iron Creek area, close to the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary, billions of years ago.

The stone held spiritual significance to Indigenous people across the Prairies and was thought to protect buffalo herds.

It was moved to Toronto in the late 1800s and later went to the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Consultations between the museum and Indigenous groups about the fate of the stone started in 2002.

Elder Leonard Bastien says the return of the stone is important to reawakening a sense of peace, prosperity, hope and healing for all people.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
