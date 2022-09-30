Highway 401 crash southwest of London, Ont. leaves 6 hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were sent to hospital with varying degrees of injuries following a crash on Highway 401 southwest of London, Ont.

A specific location was not provided, but Ontario Provincial Police say the crash took place around 2 p.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes between Union Road and Colonel Talbot Road, which is about a 13-kilometre stretch on Highway 401.

The crash involved two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicle, and prompted a response from OPP, Southwold Fire Department, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, Oneida EMS, Elgin-St. Thomas EMS and Ornge Land Ambulance.

OPP Const. Brett Phair described the commercial vehicles as a transport truck and a stake truck.

“The single occupant of the transport truck was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries,” Phair said.

“Five other occupants of the other involved vehicles were also transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

Investigators had closed Highway 401 between Union and Colonel Talbot roads for some time on Thursday, but it has reopened as of late Friday morning, according to Ontario 511, the Ministry of Transportation’s travel information website.

Police did not say whether any charges were pending following the crash, but they are appealing to the public for more information “regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident.”

Those who are able to help police are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, their nearest policy authority or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

