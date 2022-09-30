Attack down Knights on opening night

Send this page to someone via email

Three second period goals by the Owen Sound Attack lifted them to a victory over the London Knights.

The Knights scored the first goal of the game at 11:05 of the opening period, when Sam Dickinson jumped on a loose puck just inside his own blue line and raced down the ice with fellow defenceman Oliver Bonk. Dickinson fed Bonk and he slammed a shot past Nick Chenard.

Story continues below advertisement

The scorong stayed that way until Gavin Bryant of Ingersoll, Ont., raced down the right wing just over six minutes into the second period and snapped a shot past Brett Brochu from a sharp angle to tie the game.

That was followed by goals from Kaleb Lawrence and Thomas Chafe to give the Attack a 3-1 advantage through 40 minutes.

Owen Sound held London to just one shot in the middle period.

London pushed back to begin the final 20 minutes and created some early chances, but Bryant slipped into the Knights zone and sliced home his second of the game to put the Attack ahead 4-1.

Bryce Montgomery scored for London at 9:38 to tighten the gap again, but Chenard kicked out a few other London chances and Colby Barlow nailed an empty-netter from his own zone to restore Owen Sound’s three goal advantage with under three minutes remaining.

The Knights managed to score late when Easton Cowan deflected home a Connor Federkow shot to complete the scoring.

The Attack outshot London 28-20 in the game.

Bonk hits Craig’s list

Proving that it’s never too early to start talking about the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, TSN’s Craig Button released an early ranking of 32 players and Oliver Bonk of the Knights is on it. Bonk came in at number 32 and is already getting a great deal of mention in other areas of the scouting world. So is Denver Barkey. Bonk and Barkey won gold with Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in the summer. Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats is the consensus first overall pick for next June’s draft in Nashville, Tenn.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Not making it helped William Nicholl to become a London Knight

Gilmartin traded to Otters

The Knights traded Liam Gilmartin to the Erie Otters on September 27. London will receive a 2nd round pick in 2023, a 3rd round pick in 2024 and a conditional 5th round pick in 2025. That selection will be transferred to the Knights if Gilmartin plays an overage season with Erie. The Falls Church, Va., native played last season in London and is a 6th round pick of the San Jose Sharks.

Read more: 980 CFPL extends partnership with London Knights for another 5 years

Up next

The Knights only play one game during week one of the OHL season. They will take on the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. Sault Ste. Marie has three Londoners on their team in Bryce and Brodie McConnell-Barker and 19-year old Jordan D’Intino.

Coverage can be heard beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.