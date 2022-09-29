New hotel announced for Kelowna International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Air travellers in Kelowna will soon have the convenience of staying overnight without having to leave the airport.

On Thursday, the City of Kelowna announced plans for a new hotel located next to the airport’s terminal. The hotel’s name will be Sutton Place Kelowna.

Design and development approval work will commence this year, with construction starting as early next fall. The anticipated opening date is sometime in 2026.

“This new commercial development at YLW will be an economic driver for the entire community by creating jobs and promoting tourism throughout the Okanagan,” said the city’s mayor, Colin Basran.

“This is the first of many new developments for YLW. I’m excited to continue to see the airport grow to meet the needs of our growing region.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the city announced that it seeking a partnership to build a hotel at the airport and parkade. The city says YLW underwent a multi-stage process in making its decision.

5:28 Liem takes a look inside the hotels of the stars Liem takes a look inside the hotels of the stars – Sep 8, 2022

Sutton Place Hotels are owned and operated by Northland Properties Corp., a Canadian company that also owns the Sandman Hotel Group, Denny’s Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse and Bar, the Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain and the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the team at the Kelowna International Airport, and we are confident this distinct destination and our elevated guest experience will appeal to visitors and locals alike,” said Northland Properties CEO Tom Gaglardi.

“The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna is a great addition to our family-owned portfolio of hotels, restaurants, resorts and sports assets.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:29 Kelowna airport now has what will be an iconic landmark for generations to come Kelowna airport now has what will be an iconic landmark for generations to come – Aug 30, 2022