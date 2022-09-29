Menu

Canada

New hotel announced for Kelowna International Airport

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 7:44 pm
Design and development approval work will commence this year, with construction starting as early next fall. The opening of Sutton Place Kelowna is projected to be sometime in 2026. View image in full screen
Design and development approval work will commence this year, with construction starting as early next fall. The opening of Sutton Place Kelowna is projected to be sometime in 2026. City of Kelowna

Air travellers in Kelowna will soon have the convenience of staying overnight without having to leave the airport.

On Thursday, the City of Kelowna announced plans for a new hotel located next to the airport’s terminal. The hotel’s name will be Sutton Place Kelowna.

Design and development approval work will commence this year, with construction starting as early next fall. The anticipated opening date is sometime in 2026.

Read more: Plans for new hotel at Kelowna International Airport moving forward

“This new commercial development at YLW will be an economic driver for the entire community by creating jobs and promoting tourism throughout the Okanagan,” said the city’s mayor, Colin Basran.

“This is the first of many new developments for YLW. I’m excited to continue to see the airport grow to meet the needs of our growing region.”

Last year, the city announced that it seeking a partnership to build a hotel at the airport and parkade. The city says YLW underwent a multi-stage process in making its decision.

Sutton Place Hotels are owned and operated by Northland Properties Corp., a Canadian company that also owns the Sandman Hotel Group, Denny’s Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse and Bar, the Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain and the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the team at the Kelowna International Airport, and we are confident this distinct destination and our elevated guest experience will appeal to visitors and locals alike,” said Northland Properties CEO Tom Gaglardi.

“The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna is a great addition to our family-owned portfolio of hotels, restaurants, resorts and sports assets.”

