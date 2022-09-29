Menu

Canada

Town of Oliver, B.C. accepting applications for annual goose cull

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 4:35 pm
The applications are six bylaw exemptions that allow permit holders to discharge firearms on public land surrounding Tucelnuit Lake and the airport.
The applications are six bylaw exemptions that allow permit holders to discharge firearms on public land surrounding Tucelnuit Lake and the airport. The Canadian Press

The Town of Oliver, B.C., says it will be accepting six applications to shoot urban Canada geese this fall and winter.

The town says the applications are exemptions under Good Neighbour Bylaw 1357, which allow permit holders to discharge firearms on public land surrounding Tucelnuit Lake and the Oliver airport.

The exemptions are for Canada geese only from Sept. 20 to Nov. 28; Dec. 20 to Jan. 5; and Feb. 21 to March 10.

Read more: Oliver town council to vote on urban goose cull

“The holders of these exemptions must follow all provincial and federal hunting regulations and receive permission from affected landowners before discharging a firearm,” said the Town of Oliver.

Applications are available at the Public Works Department at 5971 Sawmill Rd., or online at the town’s website.

Applications must be returned by Friday, Oct. 21, and there is no fee for the application.

The town began issuing exemptions in 2010, with the goal of reducing urban geese near Tucelnuit Lake and the airport.

— with files from Shelby Thom

Click to play video: 'Canada geese back in Edmonton: how to deter them from nesting on your property' Canada geese back in Edmonton: how to deter them from nesting on your property
Canada geese back in Edmonton: how to deter them from nesting on your property – Mar 7, 2021
