Town of Oliver, B.C. accepting applications for annual goose cull

The Town of Oliver, B.C., says it will be accepting six applications to shoot urban Canada geese this fall and winter.

The town says the applications are exemptions under Good Neighbour Bylaw 1357, which allow permit holders to discharge firearms on public land surrounding Tucelnuit Lake and the Oliver airport.

The exemptions are for Canada geese only from Sept. 20 to Nov. 28; Dec. 20 to Jan. 5; and Feb. 21 to March 10.

“The holders of these exemptions must follow all provincial and federal hunting regulations and receive permission from affected landowners before discharging a firearm,” said the Town of Oliver.

Applications are available at the Public Works Department at 5971 Sawmill Rd., or online at the town’s website.

Applications must be returned by Friday, Oct. 21, and there is no fee for the application.

The town began issuing exemptions in 2010, with the goal of reducing urban geese near Tucelnuit Lake and the airport.

— with files from Shelby Thom

