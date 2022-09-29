Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau visits storm-damaged Quebec islands, promises aid for region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Fiona’s damage highlights consequences of climate change' Fiona’s damage highlights consequences of climate change
The heartbreaking devastation from post-tropical storm Fiona is just the latest in a series of climate disasters that have struck Canada in recent years. Mike Drolet explains how it's another reminder of the consequences of climate change, and how Canadians will have to start adapting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Quebec’s Îles-de-la-Madeleine on Thursday, promising federal support for the archipelago hammered by post-tropical storm Fiona last weekend.

Trudeau met with acting mayor Gaétan Richard and with fishers, seniors and small business owners.

He says the federal government will partner with Quebec to help people affected by the storm, which made landfall Saturday and brought hurricane-force winds.

Read more: Hurricane Fiona brings damage, debris to Îles-de-la-Madeleine, eastern Quebec

Accompanied by National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier, who represents the region in Parliament, Trudeau said Canada needs to better adapt its infrastructure to the changing climate, which is increasing the likelihood of devastating storms.

Trending Stories

Asked why his government is approving offshore oil projects at a time when climate change is making itself felt, Trudeau said regions like the Îles-de-la-Madeleine still depend on fossil fuels.

Story continues below advertisement

He says all new fossil fuel projects in the country — including the recently approved multibillion-dollar Equinor offshore oil project in Newfoundland and Labrador — must fit into the country’s plan to have net-zero emissions by 2050.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagClimate Change taghurricane taghurricane fiona tagQuebec Weather tagFiona tagÎles de la Madeleine tagMagdalen Islands tagDiane Lebouthillier tagQuebec hurricane damage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers