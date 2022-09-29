Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death of 41-year-old man near Arborg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 2:30 pm
Arborg RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Arborg RCMP detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Rural Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, northeast of Arborg.

Police said they were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon, where they found the body of a 41-year-old man. The RCMP’s major crime services has taken control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arborg RCMP at 204-376-5253, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

