Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death of 41-year-old man near Arborg

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Rural Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, northeast of Arborg.

Police said they were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon, where they found the body of a 41-year-old man. The RCMP’s major crime services has taken control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arborg RCMP at 204-376-5253, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

