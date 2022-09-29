Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death of 41-year-old man near Arborg

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Rural Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, northeast of Arborg.
Police said they were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon, where they found the body of a 41-year-old man. The RCMP’s major crime services has taken control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Arborg RCMP at 204-376-5253, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
