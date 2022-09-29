Menu

Canada

Temporary boost to GST rebate would cost $2.6B: Parliamentary budget officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau outlines $4.5B affordability plan that includes dental care' Trudeau outlines $4.5B affordability plan that includes dental care
WATCH: Trudeau outlines $4.5B affordability plan that includes dental care – Sep 13, 2022

The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberal bill proposing to temporarily double the GST rebate will cost $2.6 billion.

The government tabled a bill earlier this month to boost the rebate for six months in an effort to help low- and modest-income Canadians cope with high inflation.

The proposal followed months of pressure from the NDP to help people who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

While the Conservatives first came out against the proposal, they have since indicated they would support the bill.

The average family eligible for the rebate would receive an additional $225 in January 2023.

The federal government estimated the measure would cost $2.5 billion.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
