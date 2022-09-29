Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest wanted Sask. man, find cocaine, meth

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 12:56 pm
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

A wanted man from Yorkton, Sask., was arrested by Blue Hills RCMP in Souris, Man.

Police said the man, 43, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with conditions when he was pulled over at a traffic stop Sept. 15.

Read more: $21,000 in meth seized during arrest of ‘known drug trafficker’: Winnipeg police

During the arrest, RCMP also seized cocaine, meth, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

The suspect is in custody facing new charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing packing material used to traffic a controlled substance.

Click to play video: 'Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body' Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body
Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body – Jun 1, 2022
