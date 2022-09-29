Manitoba RCMP arrest wanted Sask. man, find cocaine, meth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A wanted man from Yorkton, Sask., was arrested by Blue Hills RCMP in Souris, Man.

Police said the man, 43, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with conditions when he was pulled over at a traffic stop Sept. 15.

During the arrest, RCMP also seized cocaine, meth, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

The suspect is in custody facing new charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing packing material used to traffic a controlled substance.

0:32 Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body – Jun 1, 2022