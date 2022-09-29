Manitoba RCMP arrest wanted Sask. man, find cocaine, meth

A wanted man from Yorkton, Sask., was arrested by Blue Hills RCMP in Souris, Man.
Police said the man, 43, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with conditions when he was pulled over at a traffic stop Sept. 15.
During the arrest, RCMP also seized cocaine, meth, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.
The suspect is in custody facing new charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing packing material used to traffic a controlled substance.
