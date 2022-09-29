Most of B.C. is suffering conditions of drought, water scarcity, province says

Send this page to someone via email

Drought and water scarcity is currently a widespread issue in the province, according to the B.C. government.

Much of the west coast, south coast and northeastern areas of B.C. have experienced very little to no rainfall over the past five weeks and to compound issues, more dry weather is forecast.

“Areas under Drought Level 4 include the Fort Nelson basin, the Sunshine Coast basin, Lower Mainland basin, and the east and west Vancouver Island basins,” said Ministry of Forests staff in a release.

“At Drought Level 4, conditions are extremely dry and adverse effects to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely.”

“Drought” is a recurring feature of climate that involves reduced precipitation, such as rain, during an extended period which results in a water shortage, the government explained.

Regions under Drought Level 3 include the eastern pacific range basin, the Coldwater River basin, Kettle basin, South Peace basin, North Peace basin and the East Peace basin.

According to the government, Drought Level 3 conditions are severely dry, and ecosystems and socio-economic “serious effects are possible in some circumstances.”

All other watershed basins in B.C. are either under Drought Level 2 or Level 1.

B.C. ranks the province’s drought levels on a scale from 0 to 5, with 5 being rated as the most severe with adverse effects “being almost certain.”

The province is advising those who live in drought areas of levels 3 and higher reduce their water usage whenever possible.

