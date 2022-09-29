New superintendent of education at Wellington Catholic District School Board

Send this page to someone via email

The Wellington Catholic District School Board is welcoming a new superintendent of education.

Daniel Pace takes over from Tyrone Dowling, who moved into the role of director of education at the Waterloo Regional Catholic District School Board on Sept. 1.

According to a news release, Pace has 24 years of service in Catholic education with over a decade of experience as principal with the Brant-Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board, serving in both elementary and secondary panels.

The board says prior to taking a principal leadership role, Pace excelled as a system special education teacher and classroom educator.

“Dan brings a focus and commitment to ensuring the success of all students and staff in our Catholic schools,” Michael Glazier, director of education for the Wellington Catholic DSB, said in a statement. “We look forward to the leadership Dan will bring in his role as superintendent with Wellington Catholic.”

In addition to teaching, Pace has taken active leadership roles as principal lead for district self-regulation training, co-chair of the Joint Health and Safety Committee, and member of the District Safe and Accepting Schools Team. He has acted as a mentor to other principals over the years and previously served as a member of the Ministry of Education Principal Reference Group from 2015 to 2017.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Daniel to our team at Wellington Catholic,” board chair Vikki Dupuis said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience, and we know that in sharing his many gifts with us, he will contribute to our success in supporting our staff and students across the district.”

Pace’s first day will be Oct. 17.