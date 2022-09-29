MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, files for divorce from 2nd husband

Send this page to someone via email

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage.

Scott and Dan Jewett, a former science teacher at the Seattle private school where Scott and Bezos had sent their children, married in March last year.

Court records first obtained by the New York Times found that Scott filed for divorce from Jewett on Monday in the King County Superior Court in Washington State.

Scott divorced Bezos in 2019 after 25 years of marriage amid reports that he had an affair with a TV anchor. Scott received US$38 billion in the divorce settlement, catapulting her into the upper echelons of the world’s richest in her own right.

Scott and Jewett announced their marriage in 2021 through a message on their webpage for the Giving Pledge, an organization that encourages billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

In his message on the Giving Pledge in 2021, Jewett wrote: “I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others. I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie.”

But Jewett’s message has since been deleted from the page and his name was also removed from a Medium post that Scott wrote last year regarding their donations.

Scott is currently worth $28.9 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. In March, Scott announced that she had donated an additional $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits, bringing her total charitable contributions to over $12 billion.

The terms of the divorce are not yet known, including any possible prenuptial conditions.