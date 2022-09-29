Online voting for Peterborough municipal election opens Oct. 1; advance polls Saturdays

Send this page to someone via email

Online voting for the City of Peterborough municipal election will open on Saturday, Oct. 1, while advance polls for in-person voting will be held each Saturday in October leading up to election day.

The municipal election day is Monday, Oct. 24.

To vote online, visit peterborough.ca/vote beginning at midnight on Oct 1. Online voting remains open until Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Advance polls will be held each Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Ward 1 – Otonabee: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd.

Ward 2 – Monaghan: Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke St.

Ward 3 – Town: Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.

Ward 4 – Ashburnham: Lions Community Centre, 347 Burnham St.

Ward 5 – Northcrest: Northview Community Church, 1000 Fairbairn St.

Residents, owners and tenants of property in the city of Peterborough who are a minimum of 18 years of age will elect city council and school board trustee positions.

For in-person voting on election day and advance voting days, voters must go to one of their assigned voting locations depending on the ward where they are registered to vote.

The city says voter notification cards are being mailed to registered voters and are expected to be delivered the last week of September.

Voter notification cards are required to vote online because they provide a unique voter ID and PIN as part of the security process.

Voters who don’t receive their card by Oct. 3 are encouraged to contact election staff at 705-742-7777 and dial 7, or use the Voter Registration Portal.

Surrounding municipalities

Surrounding municipalities are all using online and telephone voting — no paper ballots will be used.

City of Kawartha Lakes: Voting period is Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. and until Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. For those without phone or internet access, touch-screen voting kiosks are available at a number of sites throughout the municipality, including city hall in Lindsay.

Cavan-Monaghan Township: Voting period is Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Otonabee-South Monaghan Township: Voting period is Oct. 11 to Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Selwyn Township: Voting period runs Oct. 11 until 8 p.m on Oct. 24.

Douro-Dummer Township: Voting will be open Oct. 11 until 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. The township says electronic voting stations will also be available at the municipal office during the voting period for public use.

Town of Cobourg: Voting is Friday Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. until Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Municipality of Port Hope: Voting period is Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

