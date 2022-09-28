Menu

Investigations

Edmonton police search for missing teen last seen in city’s southeast 4 days ago

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 11:52 pm
In a news release issued Wednesday night, Edmonton police said they are looking for 13-year-old Tatiana Wahkeenew-Bailey. View image in full screen
In a news release issued Wednesday night, Edmonton police said they are looking for 13-year-old Tatiana Wahkeenew-Bailey. Supplied by EPS

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they try to find a missing teen who was last seen by Orchards Road on the city’s south side.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, police said they are looking for 13-year-old Tatiana Wahkeenew-Bailey.

“She may be in the Millbourne or Millwoods Town Centre area, and may be travelling in a vehicle with a 16-year-old male,” the EPS said, adding she was last seen on Saturday.

Wahkeenew-Bailey is about five-foot-four and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair with blond highlights and brown eyes.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, Edmonton police said they are looking for 13-year-old Tatiana Wahkeenew-Bailey.
In a news release issued Wednesday night, Edmonton police said they are looking for 13-year-old Tatiana Wahkeenew-Bailey. Supplied by EPS

Police also noted the girl requires daily medication.

Anyone with information about Wahkeenew-Bailey’s whereabouts or who has had contact with her is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

