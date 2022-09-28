Highways 400 and 89 to be closed while crews demolish bridge Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Highways 400 and 89 will be closed on Saturday night as crews work to complete an interchange in Cookstown, Ont.

The highway will be closed on Oct. 1 starting at 8 p.m. while crews work to complete the Highway 400 and Highway 89 interchange by demolishing the existing bridge on Highway 89.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation said the project to replace the bridge aims to improve the interchange and traffic flow.

South Simcoe Police said the work is scheduled to finish around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Police say traffic control personnel will block all six lanes of Highway 400 to redirect traffic over to the northbound and southbound off-ramps.

All vehicles will exit at the off-ramps to the intersections, where officers will direct vehicles to cross the intersections to the adjacent onramps to get back on the highway.

Highway 89 will also be closed between the two intersections that go overtop of Highway 400.

Signage will be placed on the surrounding sideroad to guide traffic to bypass the Highway 89 bridge to the bridges at 4th line and 13th line.

Route detour signs will be in place.