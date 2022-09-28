Menu

Crime

Brazen daylight shooting in Montreal North sends young man to hospital: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal' Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

A 22-year-old man is in hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was gunned down in front of a park in Montreal North, police say.

According to authorities, the victim was injured shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Joseph-Dufresne Street in front of Lacordaire park.

Emergency services rushed him to hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body, but Montreal police say he was conscious during the ambulance drive.

READ MORE: After 8 possible femicides in 8 weeks, advocates say Quebec politicians need to discuss solutions

Police say a suspect or multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The victim is known to police.

A security perimeter has been set up for investigators.

