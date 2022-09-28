Brazen daylight shooting in Montreal North sends young man to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is in hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was gunned down in front of a park in Montreal North, police say.

According to authorities, the victim was injured shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Joseph-Dufresne Street in front of Lacordaire park.

Emergency services rushed him to hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body, but Montreal police say he was conscious during the ambulance drive.

Police say a suspect or multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The victim is known to police.

A security perimeter has been set up for investigators.