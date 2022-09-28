Fall heat wave continues to topple B.C. temperature records

Send this page to someone via email

Eight more temperature records toppled across British Columbia on Tuesday as unseasonably warm weather carried on.

Environment Canada said the warm days are being attributed to a ridge of high pressure over the province that led to clear skies and unseasonable conditions.

The communities that broke records with the highest temperatures on Tuesday were Vernon and the Tatlayoko Lake Area, which both reached a high of 27.3 Celsius, breaking records from 1967 of 26.1 C and 26.7 C, respectively. Records have been kept since 1900.

The oldest temperature record broken was in Gibsons, which saw mercury reach 25.3 C, breaking a record of 25 C reached in 1949.

Clinton set a new record of 24 C, breaking an old record of 23 C set in 1991. Fort Nelson saw temperatures reach 27 C Tuesday, breaking a record of 26.7 C set in 1967, and MacKenzie saw heat reach 24.3 C, breaking a record of 22.8 set in 1978.

Puntzi Mountain reached a daytime high temperature of 26.5 C, breaking a record of 25.7 C set in 2006, and Sechelt saw the mercury rise to 25.3 C, breaking a record of 23.4 C set in 2017.

It’s the third day of record-breaking heat, with Monday seeing 20 records toppled and Sunday seeing another 11 go down.

Cooler weather is supposed to arrive Wednesday.

