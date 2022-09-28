Homeless shelter to open in Kitchener at old Schwaben Club on King St.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has announced that it will open a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Kitchener at the old home of the Schwaben Club.

It says that when the shelter opens at 1668 King St. E., it will replace the one that is currently open in the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre on Stirling Avenue South.

The shelter at the MacIntosh Centre will close on Sept. 28 as the one at the old Schwaben Club opens the next evening.

The region says it will continue to support all gender identities, couples and pets in the new shelter.

“In selecting the location, we considered the feasibility of activating the site quickly to provide urgent response, its proximity to public transportation, the availability of support services and the viability from a service provider perspective,” said Kelly-Anne Salerno, assistant director of housing operations and administration.

As was the case with the old site, the new shelter will be operated by the Working Centre and will provide spaces for as many as 70 people between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

The region says the next phase of operations will see the shelter have increased capacity while also being open 24 hours a day for a period of 18-24 months. It did not say when Phase 2 would begin.

“We will be asking the community to be active participants in the public consultation that will take place as part of the development of the Homelessness Master Plan in early 2023,” stated Peter Sweeney, commissioner of community services.

“In the meantime, I encourage those who have questions or want to provide feedback about the King Street Shelter or the Region’s Interim Housing Solutions strategy, to please reach out to us.”

The region estimates that there are 1,000 people in the area currently experiencing homelessness including 450 who have been in that situation for an extended period of time.

The building on King Street has been vacant since the Schwaben Club moved to Breslau, Ont., just east of Kitchener, in 2020.

On Monday, Kitchener City Council approved a developer’s proposal to increase the height of 24- and 25-storey apartment buildings which are to be built on the site.

The towers will still need to be approved by the region.