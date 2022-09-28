Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Homeless shelter to open in Kitchener at old Schwaben Club on King St.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 9:07 am
The former Schwaben Club on KIng Street in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The former Schwaben Club on KIng Street in Kitchener. Google Maps

Waterloo Region has announced that it will open a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Kitchener at the old home of the Schwaben Club.

It says that when the shelter opens at 1668 King St. E., it will replace the one that is currently open in the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre on Stirling Avenue South.

Read more: Waterloo Region to open new emergency shelter in Kitchener Friday

The shelter at the MacIntosh Centre will close on Sept. 28 as the one at the old Schwaben Club opens the next evening.

The region says it will continue to support all gender identities, couples and pets in the new shelter.

“In selecting the location, we considered the feasibility of activating the site quickly to provide urgent response, its proximity to public transportation, the availability of support services and the viability from a service provider perspective,” said Kelly-Anne Salerno, assistant director of housing operations and administration.

Story continues below advertisement

As was the case with the old site, the new shelter will be operated by the Working Centre and will provide spaces for as many as 70 people between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Trending Stories

The region says the next phase of operations will see the shelter have increased capacity while also being open 24 hours a day for a period of 18-24 months. It did not say when Phase 2 would begin.

“We will be asking the community to be active participants in the public consultation that will take place as part of the development of the Homelessness Master Plan in early 2023,” stated Peter Sweeney, commissioner of community services.

“In the meantime, I encourage those who have questions or want to provide feedback about the King Street Shelter or the Region’s Interim Housing Solutions strategy, to please reach out to us.”

Read more: Waterloo Region looks to develop master plan to tackle homelessness

The region estimates that there are 1,000 people in the area currently experiencing homelessness including 450 who have been in that situation for an extended period of time.

The building on King Street has been vacant since the Schwaben Club moved to Breslau, Ont., just east of Kitchener, in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Kitchener City Council approved a developer’s proposal to increase the height of 24- and 25-storey apartment buildings which are to be built on the site.

The towers will still need to be approved by the region.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo regional council tagKing Street Kitchener tagwaterloo region council tagWaterloo homeless shelter tagEdith MacIntosh Child Care Centre tagKitchener homeless shelter tagSchwaben Club tagWaterloo homeless tagEdith MacIntosh Child Care Centre Kitchener tagKitchener homeless tagSchwaben Club Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers