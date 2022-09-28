Menu

Health

‘Unprecedented’ $75 million donated to Scarborough Health Network, University of Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 7:27 am
Click to play video: 'Scarborough Health Network urges Torontonians to donate to its underfunded hospitals' Scarborough Health Network urges Torontonians to donate to its underfunded hospitals
Scarborough Health Network (SHN) says it has received an “unprecedented” donation from the Orlando Corporation to modernize Scarborough’s hospitals.

SHN confirmed Wednesday it received $50 million of the $75 million donation, with University of Toronto Scarborough receiving the remaining $25 million.

The network said the money would “strengthen the region’s ability to provide world-class care for the community and train future healthcare professionals.”

SHN said the donation will go towards the new Birchmount Hospital, mental health needs such as creating the Orlando Corporation Mental Health Centre of Excellence that would focus on a recovery-oriented model of care, and other urgent priorities.

The $25 million donation to the University of Toronto will support the construction of a new, five-storey building at the Scarborough campus that will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for health training programs.

Read more: Ontario invests $1B for Scarborough Health Network infrastructure updates

SHN said it will be able to increase the number of doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and rehabilitation specialist professionals in Scarborough as well as provide economic stimulus and professional employment in the region.

The Orlando Corporation is the country’s largest privately-owned industrial real estate developer and landlord. Orlando owns, leases, and manages over 46 million square feet of industrial, office, and retail property, SHN said.

“This donation is momentous for Scarborough Health Network and is the largest gift in our history,” said SHN Foundation president and CEO Alicia Vandermeer.

