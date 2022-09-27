Menu

Canada

Trudeau to visit Port Aux Basque, N.L. on Wednesday in wake of Fiona

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 10:28 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Port Aux Basque, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Wednesday in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona.

His visit was confirmed in his agenda, made public Tuesday evening. Trudeau had previously promised to visit the region but did not say when. He canceled a visit to Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral to stay in Canada while the east coast was hit by the storm.

Read more: PM pledges military, financial help amid Fiona’s ‘terrible impact’ on eastern Canada

Trudeau began a visit to areas hardest hit by the storm on Tuesday, including Stanley Bridge in P.E.I., as well as Glace Bay and Sydney in Cape Breton, N.S.

The federal government has sent up to 450 troops to affected areas in P.E.I., Newfoundland and Nova Scotia to help aid in their recovery. Port Aux Basque, N.L., was hard hit by Fiona, with homes swallowed into the sea as the storm surged on.

