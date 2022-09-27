Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man robbed at gunpoint outside home in Brampton, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 10:00 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Robbery detectives in Brampton, Ont., are investigating after two men allegedly stole from a victim at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Highway 50 and Ebenezer Road at around 7:38 p.m.

Read more: Peel police investigating after carjacking in Brampton, Ont.

Police said a man was approached outside a home and had items taken.

Trending Stories

A gun was seen during the incident, where two suspects failed to get the keys to the victim’s vehicle, according to Peel police.

Officers said the two suspects fled in a silver vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario – Nov 16, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagGTA tagPeel Region tagCarjacking tagPRP tagRegion Of Peel taghighway 50 tagEbenezer Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers