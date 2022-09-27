Man robbed at gunpoint outside home in Brampton, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Robbery detectives in Brampton, Ont., are investigating after two men allegedly stole from a victim at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Highway 50 and Ebenezer Road at around 7:38 p.m.

Police said a man was approached outside a home and had items taken.

A gun was seen during the incident, where two suspects failed to get the keys to the victim’s vehicle, according to Peel police.

Officers said the two suspects fled in a silver vehicle.

