Man robbed at gunpoint outside home in Brampton, Ont., police say

Robbery detectives in Brampton, Ont., are investigating after two men allegedly stole from a victim at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Highway 50 and Ebenezer Road at around 7:38 p.m.
Police said a man was approached outside a home and had items taken.
A gun was seen during the incident, where two suspects failed to get the keys to the victim’s vehicle, according to Peel police.
Officers said the two suspects fled in a silver vehicle.
