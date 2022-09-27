Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday.

Maier began the year as the backup to veteran Bo Levi Mitchell but became Calgary’s starter before its 31-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 25.

He has guided the Stampeders (9-5) to victory in three of his five starts heading into the club’s home game Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts (8-5).

“Jake’s play has been very consistent and, for a young quarterback, he’s been very efficient,” Stampeders president/GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. “Like any young player, he still has room for more improvement but we believe he has a very bright future.

“It was important for the organization to get this extension done before the end of the season and we’re pleased that Jake has made this commitment to the team. In regards to Bo Levi Mitchell, we plan to speak to him at the conclusion of the season and we’re keeping all options open. Bo has been a tremendous player for the Stampeders for a long time and he has continued to be a great teammate and a great leader.”

Mitchell, 32, joined the Stampeders in 2012 and has spent his entire CFL career with the franchise.

He’s in the final year of his contract with Calgary after quarterbacking the Stampeders to Grey Cup wins in 2014 and 2018, and winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award in 2016 and 2018.

“I get paid to help this team win football games and I’ll continue to try and do that until I’m not on this roster,” said Mitchell, who said he hasn’t asked to be traded.

He also said he expected to remain a Stampeder until the end of the 2022 season.

“I assume so, unless something drastic happens to change that,” Mitchell said.

On Tuesday, Maier was named the CFL’s second top performer of the week after guiding Calgary to a 25-11 win over the B.C. Lions. Maier completed 27-of-33 passes for 294 yards while rushing twice for 14 yards.

The 25-year-old is in his second season with Calgary, having completed 136-of-178 passes for 1,653 yards with nine TDs and two interceptions this year.

The six-foot, 212-pound Maier has appeared in 25 career CFL regular-season games and amassed 2,864 passing yards with 14 touchdown and five interceptions. He’s also rushed 22 times for 70 yards and two TDs.

“Super grateful for the Calgary Stampeders. The faith they’ve shown through this extension means a lot to me,” Maier said.

"I'm not a huge fan of tons of uncertainty and I know I wanted to be here."

Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson also appreciated having some security at starting quarterback next season.

“You never really want to go into a season, next season, with someone maybe not in the building,” Dickenson said. “We’ll see how the future holds, but it’s nice to get Jake a couple more years.

“It’s good to have stability, contracts and all that, but we really should just focus in on 2022.”