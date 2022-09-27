Menu

Crime

Historic child sexual assault trial continues in Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 7:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Historic sexual assault trial continues in Lethbridge' Historic sexual assault trial continues in Lethbridge
WATCH: An Alberta man accused of sexually abusing a former girlfriend’s young daughter is on trial for sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Eloise Therien has more from the courtroom Tuesday, where the defendant and a witness took the stand.

An Alberta man accused of sexually abusing his former girlfriend’s young daughter took the stand during his own trial in Lethbridge on Tuesday, denying all allegations against him.

Edmond Armit is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in relation to allegations stemming from more than 15 years ago.

On June 21, the alleged victim testified the incidents would often happen in the morning or evening, while her mom was at work or sleeping.

She was under 10 years old at the time, and cannot be named due to a publication ban on her identity.

Read more: Woman shares road to justice for alleged child sexual abuse: ‘It’s hard when someone doesn’t listen to you’

Her mother, who was dating Armit at the time of the alleged assaults, took the stand as a witness in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday morning, she gave more details about her and Armit’s work schedules, as well as the layout of their home where the incidents allegedly took place.

In the afternoon, Armit was questioned and denied ever having touched the complainant in a sexual way or ever having coerced her to touch him, saying multiple times: “That’s an utter lie.”

He also denied ever having exposed himself to her.

Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta woman shares road to justice for alleged child sexual abuse' Southern Alberta woman shares road to justice for alleged child sexual abuse
Southern Alberta woman shares road to justice for alleged child sexual abuse – Jun 20, 2022

At the request of the complainant, the Crown made an application to have the publication ban removed due to the alleged victim’s desire to openly share her story.

However, the judge said he will not rule on that mid-trial and will instead wait until after he’s issued his decisions on the three criminal charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The case will return to court Oct. 31 to schedule a day for written or oral submissions.

