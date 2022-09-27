Menu

Crime

B.C. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Enderby

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 7:42 pm
Police on scene in Enderby, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police on scene in Enderby, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

An investigation is underway, say RCMP, following a suspicious death in the North Okanagan.

On Tuesday afternoon, the B.C. RCMP announced that its Southeast District Major Crime Unit is conducting the investigation after police were alerted of a deceased 72-year-old woman inside a residence in Enderby.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. Mounties arrest female suspect in ‘shocking’ failed carjacking

Police say North Okanagan RCMP received information about the woman two days earlier, on Sept. 25.

A neighbour contacted Global News on Tuesday, saying police have been on scene since the weekend.

Police on scene in Enderby, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police on scene in Enderby, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

“Investigators believe that her death is suspicious,” said police.

However, they also said that while the investigation is in its preliminary stages, investigators believe it’s an isolated incident and that there’s no risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit’s information line at 1-877-987-8477.

