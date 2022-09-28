Overcrowded Kingston apartment causing headaches for tenants

Send this page to someone via email

Teresa Amo has been a happy resident of 111 Van Order Dr. for over 16 years but for the past couple of years, she says their peace and quiet has been shattered.

“We’ve had dangerous people doing things, we’ve had a naked man sitting in the hall … doing funny things with himself, drug addicts everywhere, broken pipes, everything. It’s just nuts”

She and a number of other tenants blame the trouble on one unit in particular, where they say a lot of activity takes place, claiming they’ve counted as many as 15 people staying there at a time. They say the actual leaseholder of the apartment has moved out and is subletting the rent-geared-to-income apartment to others, which is against the rules, according to Kingston and Frontenac Housing Corporation CEO Mary-Lynne Cousins Brame.

“If you give up your unit, you’re moving out. It just can’t be passed to someone else,” Cousins Brame said.

While complaints have been filed to KFHC, Cousins Brame says its hands are tied.

“We do not have the power to evict anybody, the eviction is decided by the landlord-tenant board.”

In the meantime, Amo says the situation is taking its toll emotionally.

“Sleepless nights, small bangs or anything I jump, I’m nervous, I get emotional when I talk about it. I’m glad my mom is gone because she wouldn’t be able to survive through this.”

KFHC says the situation is under legal proceedings right now, and as such information is confidential, but Cousins Brame says the matter is being dealt with, even if it’s taking far too long for some of the neighbours.