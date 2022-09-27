Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged after kitten dies following stabbing in her care

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 3:27 pm
A Winnipeg woman has been arrested after a kitten was allegedly stabbed while in her care, according to police.
A Winnipeg woman has been arrested after a kitten was allegedly stabbed while in her care, according to police.

A Winnipeg woman has been arrested after a kitten was allegedly stabbed while in her care, according to police.

On Monday at 4 p.m., officers found an eight-month-old kitten who was suffering from severe bodily injuries after they went to the 700 block of Wellington Avenue for the report of an injured animal.

Read more: 2 women arrested in Winnipeg hotel stabbing, police say

The kitten was taken to a veterinary hospital, where it received emergency surgery. Unfortunately, it did not survive, police say.

The kitten was under the care of an adult woman who was subsequently arrested without incident.

Officers believe the kitten had sustained its injuries from being stabbed and also believe substance abuse played a factor in the incident.

A 29-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing charges for “killing or injuring animals.”

