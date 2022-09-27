Winnipeg woman charged after kitten dies following stabbing in her care

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman has been arrested after a kitten was allegedly stabbed while in her care, according to police.

On Monday at 4 p.m., officers found an eight-month-old kitten who was suffering from severe bodily injuries after they went to the 700 block of Wellington Avenue for the report of an injured animal.

The kitten was taken to a veterinary hospital, where it received emergency surgery. Unfortunately, it did not survive, police say.

The kitten was under the care of an adult woman who was subsequently arrested without incident.

Officers believe the kitten had sustained its injuries from being stabbed and also believe substance abuse played a factor in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 29-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing charges for “killing or injuring animals.”

3:59 Adopt a Pal – September 14, 2022 Adopt a Pal – September 14, 2022