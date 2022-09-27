Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton to host Canada’s next 2 FIBA World Cup qualifying home games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 12:41 pm
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) and teammates applaud the crowd after their FIBA international men's World Cup basketball qualifying game victory over Dominican Republic, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. View image in full screen
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) and teammates applaud the crowd after their FIBA international men's World Cup basketball qualifying game victory over Dominican Republic, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Edmonton is set to host Canada’s next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November.

Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the City of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday.

Read more: Australia hands Canada its 1st loss at FIBA World Cup

The Canadian men’s team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Trending Stories

In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to do so — following wins over Argentina and Panama.

Read more: Canada stays undefeated at FIBA women’s World Cup with 59-45 win over France

Story continues below advertisement

At 8-0, Canada is atop Group E, ahead of Venezuela (7-1), Argentina (6-2), Dominican Republic (5-3), Panama (2-6), and Bahamas (2-6).

The games will be held at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagBasketball tagCanadian Elite Basketball League tagEdmonton Expo Centre tagCanada Basketball tagEdmonton basketball tagFIBA World Cup tagCanada FIBA World Cup tagEdmonton FIBA world cup games tagFIBA World Cup qualifying games tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers