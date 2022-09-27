Drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Over $20,000 and hundreds of grams of drugs were seized after Saskatoon police said they observed a suspected drug transaction on Thursday.
Officers said they arrested two Saskatoon residents shortly after 6:15 p.m. near the 300 block of 4th Avenue North and seized the following items:
- C$20,269.00
- US$276.00
- 224.7 grams of powdered cocaine
- 518.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 704.5 Dilaudid tablets
- 2009 Hyundai Genesis
- 2013 Lincoln MKX
- paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
Police said a 42-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman face several charges related to drug trafficking.
