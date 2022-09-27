Drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Over $20,000 and hundreds of grams of drugs were seized after Saskatoon police said they observed a suspected drug transaction on Thursday.

Officers said they arrested two Saskatoon residents shortly after 6:15 p.m. near the 300 block of 4th Avenue North and seized the following items:

C$20,269.00

US$276.00

224.7 grams of powdered cocaine

518.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine

704.5 Dilaudid tablets

2009 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Lincoln MKX

paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

Police said a 42-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman face several charges related to drug trafficking.

Advertisement