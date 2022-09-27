Menu

Crime

Drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Saskatoon drug bust

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 1:11 pm
Saskatoon police seized cash and drugs on Thursday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police seized cash and drugs on Thursday. Saskatoon Police Service

Over $20,000 and hundreds of grams of drugs were seized after Saskatoon police said they observed a suspected drug transaction on Thursday.

Officers said they arrested two Saskatoon residents shortly after 6:15 p.m. near the 300 block of 4th Avenue North and seized the following items:

  • C$20,269.00
  • US$276.00
  • 224.7 grams of powdered cocaine
  • 518.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 704.5 Dilaudid tablets
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis
  • 2013 Lincoln MKX
  • paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

Police said a 42-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman face several charges related to drug trafficking.

