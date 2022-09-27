Menu

Health

Ontario wants feedback on portable health benefits plan for precarious workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: '‘Portable benefits’ strategy announced for Ontario workers without health, dental coverage' ‘Portable benefits’ strategy announced for Ontario workers without health, dental coverage
WATCH ABOVE: ‘Portable benefits’ strategy announced for Ontario workers without health, dental coverage – Feb 3, 2022

TORONTO — Ontario is looking for feedback as it moves toward implementing a portable benefits program for precarious workers.

The program is being designed for coverage of health, dental, prescription and vision care to move with an individual if they change jobs.

The province says the program will be geared for retail workers, hospitality workers and the gig economy.

Ontario has launched a survey for the public that will be open until Dec. 16.

Read more: Ontario plans for portable benefits, talks next steps on sick days: labour minister

The province says the survey will help an advisory panel’s recommendations, which are expected next summer.

The portable benefits concept was recommended in a report earlier this year from an expert committee tasked by the government with addressing labour disruptions from the pandemic.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
