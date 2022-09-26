Calgary police trying to identify owner of comforter left at July homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is trying to identify the owner of a “unique” comforter that was left at the scene of a homicide in July.

Police were called to the alleyway in the area of the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. on July 3 and located the man dead on the road.

Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Shawn Garry McCormack, police said.

Police said the homicide is believed to be a “targeted incident.”

On Monday, homicide detectives released an image of a multi-coloured comforter that police said was left at the scene. Police said the comforter has significance to the investigation.

An image of a multi-coloured comforter which police said was left at the scene. The comforter has an image of a dream catcher and two white birds on it. City of Calgary Newsroom

“We have collected a significant amount of evidence in this case and are working to piece things together,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement.

“This comforter, which was found at the scene, is fairly unique and it is likely that there are people out there who know who it belonged it.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the owner of the comforter is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Jessika Guse, Global News.