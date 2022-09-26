Royal Alberta Museum returns artifacts to First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Alberta Museum has returned seven artifacts from its collection to the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

Chief Allan Adam said in a statement that returning the artifacts is a great example of what can be achieved if people work together.

“There is still much to do to repatriate additional items but we thank Minister Orr for recognizing the importance of returning these pieces of ACFN history. Marsi cho,” Adam said.

A Treaty 8 medal and its leather strap were physically returned, while the other five objects remain at the museum for preservation under the approval of the First Nation.

Alberta Culture Minister Ron Orr said repatriating ownership of stolen artifacts is a crucial part of reconciliation.

“Alberta’s government and the Royal Alberta Museum are committed to working with Indigenous communities to honour the significance of Indigenous artifacts and the stories they tell,” Orr said in a statement.

The Royal Alberta Museum said it consults with Indigenous communities on a regular basis to ensure objects and stories at the museum are shared, cared for and returned to their rightful owners.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is located in Treaty 8, about 300 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

— With files from Global News.