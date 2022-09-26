Hospitals to open new COVID-19 clinic at vaccination site in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

The hospitals in Waterloo Region have teamed up on a pilot project which they say will be like a “one-stop shop” for all things COVID-19-related.

A release from Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont., says that the Regional COVID Care pilot clinic (RCCC) will be housed at 66 Pinebush Rd. temporarily, where a former Lowe’s store has also been home to the area’s largest vaccination clinic.

“This is one strategy that we can implement to improve capacity challenges at local hospitals, and enable hospital teams to focus on providing acute care for our community and increase access to that care,” stated Vickie Murray, integrated director of pharmacy services at Grand River and St. Mary’s hospitals.

“The regional clinic will provide COVID-19 testing and medications, while Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines, allowing separate hospital clinics providing these same services to close and focus on patient care.”

The hospitals say there is enough space at the site to house both the vaccinations as well as be a temporary home for the RCCC.

They say that area residents should still consult their family doctor or seek a primary care option for symptoms of respiratory illness and notes that the RCCC is not a replacement for primary care.

“We will continue to look for a more central location to ensure that all local residents are able to access this proactive and comprehensive care,” Murray said.

“The lessons learned by teams from all regional hospitals who have supported COVID-19 care and prevention provide a strong foundation to support the success of this clinic.”

Separate clinics run by the hospitals will close at the end of the month with the RCCC opening by appointment on Saturday.