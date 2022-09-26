Police charge Toronto man with aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have arrested a man following an aggravated assault investigation.

Toronto police said an incident was reported on July 6 in the area of Bloor Street West and Major Street.

At around 8:45 p.m., police said, two men were involved in a verbal altercation. As a result, one man allegedly assaulted the other.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Toronto police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Gaudet and charged him with aggravated assault.

He appeared in court on Sept. 21.

