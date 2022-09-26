Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Toronto man with aggravated assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:42 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police in Toronto have arrested a man following an aggravated assault investigation.

Toronto police said an incident was reported on July 6 in the area of Bloor  Street West and Major Street.

At around 8:45 p.m., police said, two men were involved in a verbal altercation. As a result, one man allegedly assaulted the other.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after assault reported in Toronto

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Toronto police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Gaudet and charged him with aggravated assault.

He appeared in court on Sept. 21.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagAssault tagToronto crime tagTPS tagAggravated Assault tagToronto assault tagBloor Street tagmajor street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers