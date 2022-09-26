Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

As the Saskatchewan Roughriders return from a much needed bye week, there is some unfortunate news coming from the team Monday.

According to a tweet from the Riders, quarterback Jake Dolegala was arrested in Regina over the bye week and charged with impaired driving.

“Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences,” the tweet read. “We are disappointed in Jake for his actions.”

The team will be suspending Dolegala for one game and have also notified the leagues office.

Dolegala made his first CFL start for the Riders earlier this season on July 24 against the Toronto Argonauts. Dolegala completed 13 of 28 passing attempts for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Dolegala is expected to speak to the media Monday afternoon.

More to come…

