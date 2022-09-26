Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:20 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala (9) throws the football against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of preseason CFL football action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The circumstances may be strange but Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala (9) throws the football against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of preseason CFL football action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The circumstances may be strange but Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY

As the Saskatchewan Roughriders return from a much needed bye week, there is some unfortunate news coming from the team Monday.

Read more: Third-string quarterback Jake Dolegala will start Sunday for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

According to a tweet from the Riders, quarterback Jake Dolegala was arrested in Regina over the bye week and charged with impaired driving.

“Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences,” the tweet read. “We are disappointed in Jake for his actions.”

The team will be suspending Dolegala for one game and have also notified the leagues office.

Dolegala made his first CFL start for the Riders earlier this season on July 24 against the Toronto Argonauts. Dolegala completed 13 of 28 passing attempts for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Dolegala is expected to speak to the media Monday afternoon.

More to come…

