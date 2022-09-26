Police urging drivers to ‘use caution’ after poodle reportedly spotted along Toronto’s DVP

Police are asking drivers in the Don Valley Parkway and Don Mills Road area of Toronto to “use caution” after a dog was reportedly seen running in the roadway.
In a tweet at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said officers had received reports of a white poodle running north in the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway, near Don Mills Road.
“Use caution in the area,” police wrote in the tweet.
-more to come…
