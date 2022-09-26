Menu

Traffic

Police urging drivers to ‘use caution’ after poodle reportedly spotted along Toronto’s DVP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 2:38 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are asking drivers in the Don Valley Parkway and Don Mills Road area of Toronto to “use caution” after a dog was reportedly seen running in the roadway.

In a tweet at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said officers had received reports of a white poodle running north in the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway, near Don Mills Road.

“Use caution in the area,” police wrote in the tweet.

Trending Stories

-more to come…

