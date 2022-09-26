Menu

Health

Manitoba health authority promises to help address racism in health care services

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 3:08 pm
Grand Chief Garrison Settee, grand chief Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, speaks at a press conference in Winnipeg on Sept. 4, 2018. Health officials and Indigenous leaders in northern Manitoba have signed a declaration to address racism in the health-care system. View image in full screen
Grand Chief Garrison Settee, grand chief Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, speaks at a press conference in Winnipeg on Sept. 4, 2018. Health officials and Indigenous leaders in northern Manitoba have signed a declaration to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Health officials and Indigenous leaders in northern Manitoba have signed a declaration to address racism in the health-care system.

The document commits the regional health system to reduce barriers for Indigenous people seeking care and reduce the gaps in care between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Bernice Thorassie, who helps northern Indigenous patients navigate the health-care system, says she has seen people struggle to get treatment and face barriers after travelling from their home communities to Thompson, Man., or Winnipeg.

She says there is a high rate of Indigenous people in the Thompson region who have amputated feet or legs, and some might have been spared the amputation with better treatment.

Read more: RRC Polytech begins Truth and Reconciliation Week by signing Indigenous Education Protocol

Cal Huntley, board chair of the northern regional health authority, says the declaration is a step to correcting long-standing wrongs.

The groups have committed to biannual reviews to gauge progress.

“We are going to be looking at developing databases that describe Indigenous patients versus non-Indigenous patients,” said Dr. Barry Lavallee, chief executive officer of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin, a First Nations health agency.

“When we see, for example, whether a First Nations child with severe asthma is offered steroids, which are really important, compared to non-Indigenous.”

Garrison Settee, grand chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents northern First Nation communities, said the declaration signed Monday is a first step in a long journey.

“We are committing ourselves to collaborate, to begin the healing of decades of systemic racism.”

