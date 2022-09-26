New tech company to set up shop in Calgary with plans for 1,000 new jobs

Send this page to someone via email

A new business will be setting up shop in downtown Calgary and they have a hefty employment goal in mind.

Infosys, a tech leader that provides business consulting, info technology and outsourcing services announced it will be creating a new digital centre in the Stampede city to employ roughly 1,000 people over the next two years.

The commitment in Alberta meant it will be doubling its original commitment from when the company first expanded into the region in 2021. According to Calgary Economic Development, Calgary is home to roughly 1,776 privately held technology companies.

“Today is the beginning of our next chapter in Canada as we open the Infosys Digital Centre in Calgary,” said Ravi Kumar, president of Infosys.

“We chose to open in Calgary because it is a center of tech excellence with rich IT talent and a strategic location that enables us to scale work with clients across key industries, such as energy, natural resources and agriculture. Calgary’s IT innovation potential is unlimited, and we are delighted to be a part of its future.”

The Monday announcement also assured the company’s plans on doubling its total workforce in Canada to 8,000 people by 2024.

In a news release, Infosys said the centre will train, upskill and reskill Infosys and client employees in the technologies required to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

“Infosys’ choice to establish Calgary as a major technology centre is a big moment for our city and further demonstrates our city as a prime destination for the world’s leading technology companies,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

“Building a thriving innovation ecosystem takes a village, and Infosys will play a key role in our growth. In particular, Infosys’ partnerships with local universities to train Calgary students and create job opportunities will help propel us forward.”

