Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No injuries after shots fired at home in North Okanagan neighbourhood

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 2:09 pm
RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired in a North Okanagan neighbourhood. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired in a North Okanagan neighbourhood. Megan Turcato/Global News

A North Okanagan street has been taped off as Mounties investigate the shooting of a suburban home and several vehicles.

“I was up at 5 a.m., getting breakfast ready … (and I) heard the shots go off,” said Nick Bolin, a neighbour to the home that incurred damage from gunshots.

In short order, four RCMP vehicles were on site and when they canvassed the area later, Bolin said he was told nobody was hurt.

Read more: Man found with significant burn injuries, Vernon RCMP investigating

“I’m glad to hear nobody was hurt,” he said. “Hopefully they will figure out what happened. It’s a little unusual to have that happen but in terms of safety, I feel good. They got here right away. ”

Story continues below advertisement

Vernon Mounties are investigating the shots fired into the house and multiple vehicles that are on the property.

Police said five people were inside the home at the time and confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Trending Stories
RCMP released an image of a suspect vehicle.
RCMP released an image of a suspect vehicle. Courtesy: RCMP

Police released a surveillance image of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.  The vehicle is believed to be an older, red, two-door hatchback and was last seen travelling eastbound on Silverstar Road.

Read more: Avian Flu outbreak declared at O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen

“Investigators have reason to believe this to be a targeted incident,” RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Regardless of the fact that no one was injured, acts such as this put our entire community at risk and we are urging anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those with information can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, quoting file number 2022-17221. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagNorth Okanagan tagShots fired tagvernon rcmp tagBX tagCunningham Road tagBX residential neighbourhood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers