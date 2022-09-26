No injuries after shots fired at home in North Okanagan neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan street has been taped off as Mounties investigate the shooting of a suburban home and several vehicles.

“I was up at 5 a.m., getting breakfast ready … (and I) heard the shots go off,” said Nick Bolin, a neighbour to the home that incurred damage from gunshots.

In short order, four RCMP vehicles were on site and when they canvassed the area later, Bolin said he was told nobody was hurt.

“I’m glad to hear nobody was hurt,” he said. “Hopefully they will figure out what happened. It’s a little unusual to have that happen but in terms of safety, I feel good. They got here right away. ”

Vernon Mounties are investigating the shots fired into the house and multiple vehicles that are on the property.

Police said five people were inside the home at the time and confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Police released a surveillance image of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is believed to be an older, red, two-door hatchback and was last seen travelling eastbound on Silverstar Road.

“Investigators have reason to believe this to be a targeted incident,” RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Regardless of the fact that no one was injured, acts such as this put our entire community at risk and we are urging anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Those with information can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, quoting file number 2022-17221. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com