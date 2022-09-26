Menu

Crime

Police name suspect after cellphone found recording in washroom of Hamilton Tim Hortons

By Ryan Rocca & Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 1:07 pm
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel St. Amour.
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel St. Amour. Handout / Hamilton Police

Hamilton police have named a suspect who is wanted after a cellphone was found recording in the washroom of a Tim Hortons in the city’s east end.

Hamilton police Const. Indy Bharaj previously told Global News the camera was found by patrons around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 30 Queenston Road location at Cochrane Road.

“The complainant reported they had went to use the female restroom with their child, when they observed a cellphone obscured by toilet paper on the floor of the stall,” Bharaj explained.

“Police attended and seized the cellphone, which was still recording at the time.”

Read more: Police investigate discovery of hidden camera in east Hamilton Tim Hortons

In a news release on Monday, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Hamilton resident Daniel St. Amour.

Police said he’s also wanted for two counts of theft under, two counts of possession under, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and for failing to appear in court.

Officers added that St. Amour is not an employee of the Tim Hortons.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Det. Const. Lindsay Filice at 905-546-2921 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

