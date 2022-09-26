Menu

World

Russia’s FSB detains, expels Japanese consul for alleged espionage

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 26, 2022 12:30 pm
Russia FSB View image in full screen
In this photo taken on Monday, July 24, 2017, a car passes the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in Lubyanskaya Square in Moscow, Russia. The FSB said on Monday it had detained a Japanese consul for alleged espionage and ordered him to leave the country. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP file photo

Russia’s FSB security agency said on Monday it had detained a Japanese consul in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok for alleged espionage and ordered him to leave the country, Russian news agencies said.

The FSB said the consul was declared persona non grata after he was caught “red-handed” receiving secret information on the effect of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Russia’s far east.

Read more: Canada eyeing ways to boost national economic security amid foreign threats

It said the classified information, which also concerned Russia’s cooperation with an unnamed Asia-Pacific country, had been obtained in return for a “monetary reward.”

Russia has protested to Japan, the agencies quoted the FSB as saying. There was no immediate reaction from Tokyo.

© 2022 Reuters
