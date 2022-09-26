Nova Scotia mourns loss of iconic 300-year-old tree, fallen to Fiona’s fury

An iconic tree located near Shubenacadie in Nova Scotia fell victim to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The tree, dubbed the “Shubenacadie Tree,” was estimated to be 300 years old.
It stood alone in the middle of a field, and was appreciated by many who drove along Highway 102 between Halifax and Truro.
“There’s something about that tree,” said Nova Scotia photographer Len Wagg.
“It’s all alone, but it’s a symbol. … People have called it ‘the tree of life,’ people have called it the ‘Lion King tree,'” he said.
“People say when they see that tree, they know they’re home.”
The tree represented something constant for Wagg. It was the subject of many of his photos throughout the years.
Ex-hurricane Fiona hammered through Atlantic Canada, Friday night into Saturday, and downed many trees.
Nova Scotians like Wagg took to social media after finding out the Shubenacadie Tree was one of them.
Wagg said the loss of the tree does not compare to the many tragic consequences of hurricane Fiona in the region. The first fatality connected to the storm was confirmed Sunday, after the body of a 73-year-old woman from Port aux Basques, N.L. was found.
“People are dealing with things that are a lot worse than the tree. My heart goes out to all the people in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island,” Wagg said.
“This tree represented a constant in our lives that we could always count on.”
Wagg said he spoke to the owners of the land where the tree stood. They’ve had it for three generations.
“They’re still in shock,” Wagg said.
“They’ve asked that nobody remove anything. … I think they have plans for it.”
Wagg is currently shooting a project called “The four seasons,” and the photos captured of the Shubenacadie tree will hold a special place.
“It’s got a deep emotional connection with so many people. … Hopefully, something is done with the wood that will be special,” he said.
“It certainly is a loss.”
