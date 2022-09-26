Menu

Health

Ontario residents 18-plus eligible for bivalent COVID-19 booster dose

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 6:00 am
Click to play video: 'Emergency room doctors urge people to get 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose amid 7th wave' Emergency room doctors urge people to get 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose amid 7th wave
WATCH ABOVE: As Ontario’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Ontarians are weighing whether to get a booster dose of the vaccine or to wait for a bivalent version of the vaccine to dun the fall. Brittany Rosen reports – Jul 14, 2022

Adults aged 18 years and older are now eligible to get a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, the Ontario government says.

The booster is Omicron-targeted and should offer stronger protection against the new variants.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Residents 18 or older are eligible to book their appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Ontario vaccine contact centre at 1-833-943-3900. Appointments can also be booked through local public health units that operate their own booking systems.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario begins offering bivalent COVID vaccines to most vulnerable

A new pediatric Pfizer vaccine is also available for children six months to under five years old, the province said.

“With the start of the fall and winter respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure people stay up to date with their vaccines,” said Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Minister of Health.

“COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are the best tool to keep people healthy and out of hospitals, and to ensure Ontario’s economy stays open as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors.”

