Firefighter crew helps deliver baby in Delta, B.C.

A Delta fire crew went beyond the call of duty earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, Delta Fire was alerted that a woman was going into labour at her home and had no time to get to hospital.

When firefighters arrived, the paramedics weren’t there yet and the baby’s head was already showing.

Firefighters ended up delivering the baby.

Adding to the uniqueness of the call, the team that responded consisted entirely of women, aside from the captain.

”It was a really unique thing to be a part of, I’d say in the 17-years of being a firefighter, this tops the list of one of the best calls,” said Kristy Storey, a Delta Fire and Emergency Services’ firefighter.

“We do go to a lot of challenging traumatic situations, so to be on a call where a new life is born and the new baby is responsive and healthy is a big lift.”

The mother and her child were safely taken to hospital by paramedics, who arrived on the scene ten minutes later.